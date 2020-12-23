Bathurst council considering several zoning requests

Some former park land in Bathurst will be put up for sale in 2021.

On Monday council voted in favour of rezoning eight properties that either have been, or will be declared surplus.

They include 1185 Arden Ave., 1835 Brideau Ave., 2105 Brideau Ave, 920 Monarch Ave, 155 Roche Street, 1254 Veniot Ave., 1015 Nicholas Denys Drive, and 1085 Orser Drive.

Planning officer Donald McLaughlin says one of the properties will be rezoned half-commercial/half-residential, while the rest are being rezoned with residential use in mind.

McLaughlin says the city wants to ensure the properties are properly zoned before they're sold.

Two more readings are required before they are rezoned and McLaughlin says the process can approximately six months.

He says a presentation will take place on January 18th.

Meanwhile, DuParc Real-Estate Group is asking the city to rezone part of a property at 2145 Vallee Lourdes Drive.

McLaughlin says the company wants to build 'multi-residential units'.

Council voted in favour of the first of three required readings on Monday.

The project will also be presented at the meeting on January 18th.