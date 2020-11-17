Bathurst council green lights new location for daycare

Bathurst council voted in favour of a motion this week that will allow for the construction of a new daycare centre in the city's south end.

On Monday, Bathurst council approved the second and third readings of a motion allowing Bimbo Daycare to build a new facility on Franklin Ave. in Melanson Subdivision.

But developers will have to abide by several conditions:

All access will need to be approved by the City of Bathurst engineer,

Bus traffic will need to follow guidelines from the City of Bathurst Engineering Department,

Department of Education and the school districts,

The component complies with all other Municipal and Provincial requirements,

That proper access to the existing walking and biking trails be reserved and accessible for the public at

all times,

The Developer is encouraged to keep as much green space as possible to blend with the existing character of the public park.

Residents of the subdivision expressed several concerns throughout the process such as increase in traffic, reduced property value, and lost green space.

They also expressed concern over the possible loss of a dirt road they say is critical for getting in and out of the subdivision during the winter months.

Though he maintains he isn't in a conflict of interest, Mayor Paolo Fongemie excused himself from the meeting.

Fongemie works for CCNB, Bimbo Daycare's former landlord.