Bathurst councillor says it's time to do away with election signs

A Bathurst city councillor says election signs are an eyesore and need to go.

Though citizens would still be permitted to post election signs on their own property, councillor Samuel Daigle says the number of signs on city property should be limited, if permitted at all.

Daigle says doing so would reduce consumption as well as the number of signs that end up in the landfill.

He's recommending the city allow signs to be erected in designated, central locations like the KC Irving Centre or City Hall.

Daigle also says election signs are not inclusive of candidates who may be unable to afford their cost.

Acting mayor Lee Stever says the matter is something to be addressed by the city's new council after the May 10th elections.