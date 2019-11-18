Bathurst daycare could be forced to close if new location not found

A Bathurst day care could be forced to shut down if it can't find a new location.

Bimbo Daycare serves approximately 140 children and has been operating at its location at CCNB's College Street campus for around 45 years.

It was notified in October that it had to find a new location because its current building isn't up to code and would take an estimated $5 million to fix.

The college says there are no plans to invest in the 60-year-old building.

Bimbo is holding an emergency meeting Monday evening to try to find solutions.