Bathurst gives 'thumbs up' to 2021 grant recipients
The City of Bathurst has approved its list of annual grant recipients.
Council voted on Monday to shell out $32,588.90 to twelve community organizations.
Recipients include:
4 Directions - $750
Bathurst Area School Milk Fund - $500
Bathurst Art Society - $1,000
Bathurst Heritage Museum - $10,000
Ideal Centre - $250
Passage House - $1,000
ESN Scholarship - $500
BHS Scholarship - $500
Multicultural-Association Chaleur Region Inc. - $5,000
Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation - $10,000
Jeux de l'Acadie Foundation - $3,088.90