Bathurst gives 'thumbs up' to 2021 grant recipients

The City of Bathurst has approved its list of annual grant recipients.

Council voted on Monday to shell out $32,588.90 to twelve community organizations.

Recipients include:

4 Directions - $750

Bathurst Area School Milk Fund - $500

Bathurst Art Society - $1,000

Bathurst Heritage Museum - $10,000

Ideal Centre - $250

Passage House - $1,000

ESN Scholarship - $500

BHS Scholarship - $500

Multicultural-Association Chaleur Region Inc. - $5,000

Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation - $10,000

Jeux de l'Acadie Foundation - $3,088.90