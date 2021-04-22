Bathurst holds off on rezoning former park land on Nicholas Denys Dr.

The City of Bathurst is holding off on rezoning one of seven parcels of surplus former parkland for the time being.

The City wants to rezone the parcels of land so that they may be developed in the future.

Council voted Monday night to table a motion to rezone the property at 1015 Nicolas Denys Dr. after residents expressed interest in turning the space into a community park.

Councillors approved the first two readings of motions to rezone the remaining properties:

2145 Valle Lourdes Drive,

155 Roch Street,

1254 Veniot Ave.,

1085 Orser Drive,

1835 Brideau Ave,

2105 Brideau Ave,

920 Monarch Street.

Several residents have expressed their opposition to the rezoning, citing concerns over property value, a loss of green space, and say there are several other properties around the city more suitable for development.

The final reading of the motions is expected to take place at a future meeting.



