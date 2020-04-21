Bathurst hoping work on Canada 150 park will resume soon

The City of Bathurst is hoping work on a park to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Confederation will resume soon.

City engineer Matthew Abernethy says work will resume on the Plaza 150 Park at the corner of Main St. and King Ave. once weather permits and the State of Emergency due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic is lifted.

The city says work was halted following environmental issues and several agreements that were necessary as a result.

Funding for the park came from the federal government.