Bathurst inks agreement to sell land to daycare for new facility

A Bathurst daycare is a step closer to building a new facility.

Bathurst council voted last week to sign a sales agreement with BIMBO Daycare Inc. for a property on Franklin Ave.

Several nearby residents objected to the sale citing concerns over increased traffic, decreased property values, a loss of green space, and loss of an access road to their subdivision in the winter months.

The Northern Light reports the new building will cost an estimated $2 million and that the daycare hopes to partner with various levels of government to help pay for it.

The new facility is expected to service approximately 60 children.