Bathurst issues warning following complaints of illegal hunting within city limits
The City of Bathurst is reminding residents that there's "no hunting" permitted within the city limits.
In a Facebook message, the city says it has received several complaints about people hunting within its municipal boundaries.
It says most of the complaints are about using snares to trap hare.
The city says that's illegal under its bylaws and anybody caught trapping or hunting within the city limits could be subject to a fine.