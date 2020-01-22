Bathurst launches new festival to coincide with annual 'Snow Bear Festival'

The City of Bathurst is giving residents a way to get out and enjoy the winter season.

On Monday, Recreation & Tourism Director Paul Theriault announced Bathurst Winterfest would get underway next month.

The event will coincide with the annual 'Snow Bear Festival, and will include several activities like a sliding party, skating, and a magic show.

Deputy Mayor Penny Anderson says the Snow Bear Festival's activities aim get kids outside playing and trying different sports.

Bathurst Winterfest runs February 14th to 17th, while the Snow Bear Festival goes February 15th.