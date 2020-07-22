Bathurst lawyer among three appointees to Vitalite Health Network board of directors

A Bathurst lawyer is among three recent appointments to the Vitalite Health Network's board of directors.

Liza Robichaud, along with Moncton lawyer Monica Barley, and Dr. Aurel Schofield of Moncton were appointed to the health authority's board of directors last month.

Network's Thomas Lizotte tells the Max 104.9FM news room they replace members who have resigned over the past few months, and that their appointment is for a maximum term of one year; until the next board election.

Meanwhile, CBC reports Barley's appointment has been drawing criticism from some members of the opposition who allege political favouritism.

Barley had made a run at the Tory leadership race back in 2016 but was defeated by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Health Minister Ted Flemming denies the allegations and says Barley was selected based on her qualifications, not her political ties.

(with files from CBC)