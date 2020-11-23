Bathurst lawyer appointed Judge of NB Court of Queen's Bench, Family Division

There's a new judge at the Bathurst court house.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti appointed Bathurst lawyer Michelle Boudreau-Dumas Judge of the Court of Queen’s Bench of New Brunswick' Family Division last Thursday.

Boudreau-Dumas, who lives in Balmoral, has been a family law attorney with the New Brunswick Legal Aid Services Commission since 2001.

The mother of three has served on the CBA New Brunswick Family Law Advisory Committee and Professional Development Committee and has also been deeply involved in combating domestic violence in the Restigouche Region.

Boudreau-Dumas replaces Justice M.A. Robichaud, who became a supernumerary judge in November of 2019.