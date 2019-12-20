Bathurst: Local volunteer named 'Freeman of the City'

The City of Bathurst says it will honour a local volunteer with its highest honour.

Bathurst council named Ron Melvin 'Freeman of the City' during a special public meeting on Wednesday.

The city says Melvin has significantly contributed to improving the quality of life for Bathurst and its citizens by actively participating in several organizations since the early 1960s, including:

Bathurst Jaycee's,

Bathurst Minor Hockey,

Gloucester Kings Midget AAA,

NB Air Canada Midget AAA,

Bathurst Navy League,

Holy Family Church Council, Scout Chalet and Renovation Committee,

Bathurst Minor Baseball.

A recognition ceremony will be announced at a later date.

