Bathurst man charged following assault

A Bathurst man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault in the city.

The Bathurst Police Force says officers discovered a man who was seriously injured after responding to a report of an assault with a weapon on Assaff Drive on December 6th.

Later that day, 34-year-old Jean-Claude Hache was arrested following a search of a residence on Archibald Drive.

He's been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, causing bodily harm, and breach of probation.

he's been released from custody and is scheduled to enter a plea January 11th.