Bathurst man wanted on arrest warrant

A 30-year-old man from Bathurst is wanted on an arrest warrant by the Northeast District RCMP.

Ronald Albert Canuel has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, committing an indictable offence inside a dwelling house, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and wearing a disguise with intent.

The charges stem from an incident on November 5th on Route 11 in Village-Blanchard, where police say it's believed three individuals entered a home and assaulted the occupant with a weapon.

Thirty-two-year-old Willie Larocque of Beresford and 25-year-old Blayne Rose of Bathurst both appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court on November 13th and face several charges related to the incident.

Ronald Albert Canuel is described as 5'8" tall and 150 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos on his face and neck.

He has been known to drive a 2013 Mazda 3 with New Brunswick licence plate JUE 952.