Bathurst Minor Baseball Association worries COVID-19 could affect future registrations

The Bathurst Minor Baseball Association says there are concerns about the effect a late or cancelled season could have on future registration numbers.

The local minor baseball season typically gets underway around the end of May, but because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, it remains unclear when or if young players will take to the field.

Association president Brent Nelson says lower numbers in older age groups and on-going demographic challenges are the reality in northern New Brunswick, and that a delayed or cancelled season could either result in young players finding other things to do or being inspired to play baseball even more.

Nelson says his group is waiting for the green light from the City of Bathurst and Baseball-NB to proceed with the season.

He says the association will come up with the best plan possible to take advantage of whatever summer remains.