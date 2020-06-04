Bathurst movie theatre hoping for quick approval for temporary outdoor big screen

With leisure options at a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions, a local movie theatre hopes Bathurst's planning department will quickly green-light its plan to 'bring some life back' to the city during the pandemic.

Apollo Cinemas, which is closed indefinitely because coronavirus-related restrictions, had hoped residents of the region would be able to enjoy a drive-in movie on a giant inflatable screen at its Saint Anne Street location by the end of next week.

But, because of city zoning rules, that might not happen.

However, City Solicitor Marc Andre LaPlante says the planning commission could grant temporary permission for up to a year as well as set certain conditions.

Cinema manager Robyn Gammon tells our news room she has applied for the permit and that the matter is slated for discussion by the planning commission next Thursday.

If the drive-in gets the go-ahead, she says all physical distancing guidelines will be followed.

Gammon says the initiative received lots of encouragement and support from the community, while several citizens have expressed their approval of the project on social media.