Bathurst on track to shatter 54-year-old Remembrance Day heat record

It appears the Chaleur Region's on track to shatter a 54-year old local heat record.

The current November 11th record for Bathurst is 17C, set in 1966.

Environment Canada is forecasting a day-time high of 20C.

That would be the fourth heat record broken in the area this week.

The Northern Light reports a day-time high of 24C Tuesday broke the previous 22.2C record for the day set in 1931, as well as the monthly record of 22.6C set in 2008.

Tuesday's day-time high also broke the 23.3C record for the Month recorded in Sussex in 1938.

(with files from the Northern Light)