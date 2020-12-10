Bathurst Police Force commends life-saving effort of officer

The Bathurst Police Force is recognizing one of its own for a job well done.

The force says Cst. Samuel Cormier arrived arrived at the scene of an unconscious individual being given CPR by a family member following a 911 call back in June.

Cormier was able to hook the man up to a defibrillator and continue CPR until he begin to breath on his.

The man was taken to hospital where he later recovered.

The force thanks Cst. Cormier for his quick response and immediate actions.

