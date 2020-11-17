Bathurst Police Force: One person dead following crash on Riverside Drive

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Riverside Drive in Bathurst.

Bathurst Police Chief Ernie Boudreau says officers found a 76-year-old man 'unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle' after responding to a call about a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning.

Boudreau says the man, from Bathurst, was pronounced dead in hospital.

A section of Riverside Drive was closed temporarily.

Police continue to investigate.