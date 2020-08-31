Bathurst Police Force to release details about downtown police operation



The Bathurst Police Force could release details later today about an operation in the downtown area over the weekend.



Witnesses reported seeing the force's Forensic Identification vehicle in the area of Main Street and St. Patrick Street on Sunday and that police were still on site early Monday morning.

Chief Ernie Boudreau confirms an operation occurred at that location and that officers remain at the scene.

Boudreau tells the Max104.9FM newsroom that further information is expected later this morning.

A message on the force's Facebook page says officers are investigating a crime scene at that location in relation to an incident that occurred Saturday.

It says the force isn't ready to release anymore information at this time.

