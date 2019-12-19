Bathurst Police Force warns of recent credit card phone scam

Police are warning residents of a recent credit card scam making the rounds.

The Bathurst Police Force says it has received several complaints from citizens about fraudsters calling and saying their credit card has been used for a large transaction.

The callers claim to want to verify the transaction by getting the card-holder to confirm their credit card number.

The force says you should contact your credit card company with any concerns and to never divulge any personal information if you receive this type of call.