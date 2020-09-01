Bathurst police investigating after suspected bullet holes reported in downtown apartment

Details are slowly beginning to emerge about a police operation in downtown Bathurst over the weekend.

The Bathurst Police Force says it's investigating after what appeared to be bullet holes were reported in the window and wall of an apartment at the corner of Main Street and Saint Patrick Street on Saturday.

Witnesses reported seeing the force's Forensic Identification vehicle at the location on Sunday and well into Monday.

The department says there's no reason to believe there were any injuries and that it has no further comments at this time.

Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, is asked to contact the Bathurst Police Force or Crime Stoppers.