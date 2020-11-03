Bathurst police wrap up investigation into Miramichi Liberal Association returns
An investigation into the Miramichi Liberal Association's electoral financial returns has wrapped.
Police in Miramichi handed the probe over to the Bathurst Police Force back in January in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
The investigation is a result of a complaint by Elections New Brunswick relating alleged offences during the 2018 provincial election campaign.
Police determined no breaches occurred and that the returns were completed as per regulations.