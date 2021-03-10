Bathurst recognized as one of the best places to live in Canada

The City of Bathurst is being recognized as one of the best places to live in Canada.

The city recently ranked fourth in a field of 150 communities on Rates.ca's 'Top 10 Places to Call Home in 2021' report.

Rankings were determined by benchmarks like affordability, growth, nightlife, outdoor activities, and accessibility.

Mayor Lee Stever says more people and business interest are beginning to notice Bathurst and that a combination of an active real estate market and jobs in a growing economy its strong potential.

Langford, British Columbia topped the ranking, while Sydney, Nova Scotia was the only other Atlantic municipality to crack the list.