Bathurst reduces net debt by millions

They City of Bathurst managed to shrink its net debt by $5.2 million in 2020.

Presenting the City's audited financial statements to council Monday, CPA Gilles Deveaux reported Bathurst dept was reduced to $30.8 million in the 2020 fiscal year.

The statement shows a combined surplus of almost $900,000 in the city's General Operating Fund and Sewer Utility Fund.

Despite a significant shortfall in revenue due to cancelled events at the KC Irving Centre and fewer dollars from the tourism because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic Deveaux says the city ended the year with a $1.2 million surplus in its General Fund.

Acting mayor Lee Stever says the numbers are a great accomplishment and that the City has made a huge effort over the past four years improve its finances.

