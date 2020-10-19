Bathurst Regional Airport hatching plan to help local businesses, help weather COVID-19
The Bathurst Regional Airport is is diversifying its operations in an effort to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Jamie Degrace says the airport is developing a pilot project aimed at helping local businesses move cargo.
Degrace says a warehouse area is nearly completed and businesses are being contacted.
For products such as seafood, Degrace says, the opportunity to get products to markets quickly will be a boon.
But Degrace warns the project comes at a cost and that it's unknown if airports will be able to carry the burden.