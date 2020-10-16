Bathurst Regional Airport: WestJet scale-back highlights need for assistance

The Bathurst Regional Airport says an announcement by WestJet to significantly reduce services in the Atlantic Region highlights the industry's need for assistance.

Though the move doesn't affect Bathurst directly, Executive Director Jamie DeGrace says it reduces the potential for flight connections.

He says pandemic-related restrictions make it much harder for airlines to operate in the Maritimes than in the rest of the country.

DeGrace says the airline industry needs help if it's to continue providing essential services during the second wave of COVID-19, especially in the Chaleur Region where revenue streams have dried up and reserves are "being burned though rapidly".

Though DeGrace is confident the Bathurst Regional Airport can weather Wave Two of COVID-19, he says it will need to be creative and branch out into new areas until passenger traffic recovers.