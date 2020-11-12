Bathurst resident proposes outdoor skating rink for Coronation Park

Outdoor skating at Coronation Park should be an activity added to the local "winter to-do list" according to a Bathurst resident.

Cedric Filteau pitched the idea to Bathurst council at its meeting on Monday.

The father-of-three says recreation activities are scarce since the COVID-19 pandemic and feels an outdoor rink would increase use of the park during the winter and even result in driving more people to the downtown area.

Filteau says he's even recruited several neighbours who would help maintain and clear the ice surface.

Councillor Penny Anderson, who sits on the Coronation Park committee, says such a project is a lot of work, but adds it's something the committee has discussed.

Anderson says the proposed rink will be discussed at the committees next meeting.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says council will discuss the matter further.