Bathurst rolls out new first-time-homeowner, entrepreneur incentives for 2021

Bathurst residents and entrepreneurs will be able to take advantage of the city's new incentive programs for municipal growth and economic development beginning in the new year.

Under the new program, would-be first-time homeowners can apply for up to $2,500 or tax rebates over three years for residential construction projects.

New business start-ups can apply for up to $5,000 for a 6-month rental in the downtown area or up to $2,500 in other areas of the city.

Property owners can also apply for up to 50 percent of the cost of the demolition of vacant or dilapidated buildings to make way for new construction as well.

Luxury waterfront condominiums in the downtown, Riverside Drive, and East Bathurst areas could also be eligible for tax rebates.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says the new programs aim to enhance economic growth and develop as well as increase Bathurst's population and tax base.

