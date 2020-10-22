Bathurst Rotary Club & Max104.9 food drive a success despite COVID-19 pandemic

It looks like not even the COVID-19 pandemic can dampen the generosity of the Chaleur Region.

The Bathurst Rotary Club and Max 104.9 held their annual food drive on Saint Peter Ave. on Wednesday.

Volunteers managed to collect 474 grocery bags (4,740 items) full of non-perishable items along with a whopping $4,614.46 in cash donations.

Despite challenges associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Max 104.9 Program Manager Kirk Davidson says the generosity of the Chaleur Region will help the the Bathurst Volunteer Centre put food on the table for several local families in need."

Approximately 400 local families rely on services offered by the Volunteer Centre.