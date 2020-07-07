Bathurst Rotary Club says 2020 Ribfest a go

There's a ray of hope for Chaleur Region rib-lovers.

The Bathurst Rotary Club says it looks like Ribfest will proceed after all.

Ribfest had been cancelled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rotary's Carl Kenny tells our news room the popular event is tentatively scheduled to take place September 26th and 27th.

Kenny says there will be three rib wagons and that the event will be a 'drive-thru' format.

The club says Ribfest will meet all COVID-19 health and safety requirements.