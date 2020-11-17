Bathurst's mayor presides over final meeting

Bathurst's mayor presided over his final public meeting this week.

Councillors voted to accepted Paolo Fongemie's resignation on Monday.

Fongemie announced his resignation in September after being named Vice-President of Administrative Services for CCNB.

The mayor's resignation is effective November 30th.

Fongemie says he has seen a sense of pride return to the city since taking office in 2016.

He says being mayor of Bathurst was one of the greatest team experience he's had.

Deputy Mayor Lee Stever will serve as acting mayor until the next municipal election.

Council also voted to amend Stever's salary to reflect his new role.

