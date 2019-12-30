Bathurst's mayor reflects on 2019, looks ahead to New Year

With the New Year just days away, Bathurst's mayor is reflecting on 2019 and looking ahead to 2020.

Paolo Fongemie says balancing the city's books and dealing with a labour dispute were among council's biggest challenges of 2019.

He says those were part of the process of becoming more efficient and having a balanced approach to finances.

Fongemie considers all the background work done on finances and a change in attitude among the city's biggest achievements of 2019:

He says this council's legacy won't be a street or building, but the confidence level of people to invest in the city.

Fongemie says a change in attitude by citizens, and corporate citizens, has resulted in a more lively downtown core; illustrated by more restaurants, establishments, and activities.

In 2020 Fongemie hopes to continue building on the work from 2019 and finish his mandate on a positive note.

