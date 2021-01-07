Bathurst's mayor says move back to Orange Level a wise decision

Bathurst's mayor thinks it's a wise decision to move the 'Bathurst Health Zone' back to 'Orange Level of Recovery' with the rest of the province, despite the region's low case count.

Lee Stever says the various health zones in the province are intertwined through family, friends, and sports.

He says there are people here in the Chaleur Region who are in precautionary quarantine because they've been in contact with people who have tested positive in other regions over the holidays.

Stever says the stricter measures aim to prevent potential outbreaks of COVID-19 in our health zone and control the spread of the virus in others.

