Bathurst's mayor says only a matter of time before COVID-19 shows up in Chaleur Region

Though there are still no cases of COVID-19 in the Chaleur Region, Bathurst's mayor says it's still important to follow directives from New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer.

Paolo Fongemie says there are still too man people out and about and that they're putting themselves and others in the community at risk.

He says it's important to limit the amount of people in public spaces like grocery stores to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Fongemie says it's inevitable that COVID-19 will eventually show up in the Chaleur Region.

When it does, he says it's important not to panic.

Fongemie says it's important not to stigmatize the person and to respect their privacy.

Meanwhile, the mayor says Monday night's council meeting will proceed electroncially.

He says the meeting will be a test for the system an that the public will be able to access future meetings.