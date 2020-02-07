Bathurst's mayor seeks second term

Nominations for upcoming municipal elections only open in March, but Bathurst's mayor says his name will be on the ballot once again.

Paolo Fongemie says the work he and his council have done this past term has allowed the city to crow and regain its pride.

Fongemie tells CKLE he wants to continue working on economic growth and regional collaboration as well as continue to efforts to have a new French elementary school build in east Bathurst.

Nominations open on March 21st and continue until April 20th.

Voters are slated to cast their ballots on May 11th.