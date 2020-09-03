Bathurst's mayor stepping down after being named VP of Administrative Services for CCNB

Bathurst's mayor says he will soon be stepping down.

In a media release Thursday, the City of Bathurst says Paolo Fongemie will relinquish his position as mayor this fall after the 2021 Budget exercise wraps up.

The news comes a day after Fongemie was named Vice President of Administrative Serivces for CCNB.

Fongemie says some of the elements related to the responsibilities of his new position are incompatible with his duties as mayor.

He says the Budget is an important process and that he's committed to seeing it though.

Fongemie was elected mayor back in May of 2016.

His mandate was extended after the province postponed municipal elections by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.