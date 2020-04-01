Bathurst's mayor worries lack of local COVID-19 could result it citizen complacency

The mayor of Bathurst is warning citizens not to become complacent due to a lack of confirmed COVID-19 cases in region.

After more than 300 tests, there were still no confirmed cases in the Chaleur, Acadian-Peninsula, and Miramichi regions as of Tuesday morning.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie worries that might give residents a false sense of security, and that it's likely just a matter of days before the region sees its first case of the virus.

Meanwhile, Bathurst says the pandemic has resulted in Daley Point Nature reserve being shut down until further notice.

