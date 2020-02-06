Bathurst school implements 'hold and secure' procedure following incident with student

An elementary school in Bathurst implemented 'hold and secure' procedures this week following an incident with a student.

That means it was business as usual at the school, but students had to remain in their classrooms.

In a Facebook post, Terry Fox Elementary says the school assumed 'hold and secure' procedures on Wednesday afternoon as a cautionary response to a student whose behaviour had escalated to the point where police assistance was required.

The school says students and staff were not in danger and that the situation was resolved without incident.

The 'hold and secure' was lifted later that afternoon.