Bathurst school makes NB's list of priority projects for 2020-21

A Bathurst school has cracked New Brunswick's list of infrastructure projects for the upcoming school year.

Mid-life upgrades to ESN rank 26th on the Department of Education's priority ranking list for 50 school infrastructure projects for 2020-21.

Education minister Dominic Cardy says sharing the list helps promote transparency in government's decision-making process as well as respect the role of district education councils while while providing a provincial perspective to long-term capital planning.

The department says it uses an unbiased, data-driven analysis process to analyze requests submitted by school districts for capital infrastructure projects each year.

It says the projects are over $1 million and include renovations as well as new construction projects.

