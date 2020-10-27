Bathurst sets out guidelines for Trick-or-Treating amid COVID-19 pandemic

Halloween is just days away and it looks like trick-or-treating is a go for the City of Bathurst.

The city released its guidelines for trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Residents preferring to opt out of handing out treats are invited to hang a 'No visitors please' sign on their door.

The sign is available on the city's website.

The city suggests residents wishing to give out treats leave a porch or outside light on to signal they're participating and are advised to following health and safety protocols including:

Sanitizing hands between each visitor,

Keep high-touch areas like door handles and railings clean,

Consider making up individual treat bags instead of using one bowl.

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to wash their hands before and after going door-to-door and to stick to one neighbourhood.

Under Bathurst's bylaws, door-to-door soliciting, including trick-or-treating, is for children 16-years-old and under and is to finish by 8pm.