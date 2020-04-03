Bathurst to 'Make Some Noise' in support of essential workers

The City of Bathurst is inviting residents to make some noise from home in support of essential workers this weekend.

Tomorrow at 7pm, residents are asked to bang pots and pans from their front step or balcony to pay tribute to essential workers who are keeping the city and region safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the region's first responders will sound off their vehicles from St. Peter Ave. to the Chaelur Regional Hospital.

But Mayor Paolo Fongemie says it's not a parade and that residents should stay home and show their support by making noise there.