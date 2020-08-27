Bathurst warns of water service interruption, street closure due to work on sprinkler lines

The City of Bathurst says it's shutting down water services to a section of Main Street temporarily Thursday so crews can make repairs to sprinkler lines.

The affected area is between Kaffeine Espresso Bar and King Avenue.

The city says both lanes of traffic will also be shut down until repairs are complete.

Work is expected to take most of the day and the city says surrounding areas may experience water discolouration during, and shortly after the repair work.

