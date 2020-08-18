Bathurst-West-Beresford MLA not seeking re-election

Bathurst-West-Beresford's Liberal MLA says you won't be seeing his face on any election signs this time around.

Brian Kenny announced Tuesday that he will not be seeking re-election.

After 17 years in politics and five consecutive provincial elections, Kenny says it's time to begin a new chapter.

Kenny says he's proud of the accomplishments he's made during his time as MLA and Cabinet Minister and grateful for the support of his family, team, and constituents.

The election is slated for September 14th.