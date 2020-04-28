Bathurst working on plan to reopen public sites and trails

As the province moves into the first phase of its pandemic recovery plan, the City of Bathurst says its critical to follow public health measures to reduce the risk of further waves of COVID-19.

The city says it's working on a plan to re-open public sites and trails but adds closures that were implemented are still in place.

Once open, the city says citizens will be required to follow physical distancing and other safety guidelines, and that failure to do so will result in those sites being closed again.

The city didn't say when the sites might open.