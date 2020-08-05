Bathurst Youth Center receives donation to help vulnerable populations

A donation from the Canadian Medical Association Foundation (CMAF) is aimed at helping the Bathurst Youth Center’s Emergency Homeless Shelter to enhance services for local vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.

The City of Bathurst says the $9,500 donation will be delivered through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund for Vulnerable Populations.

Mélanie Frigault, Executive Director of the Bathurst Youth Center, says they've seen an increase of 18 to 20 per cent in requests for assistance since the outbreak was declared.

Despite that, she says they've maintained services to the homeless population, at-risk youth, victims of domestic violence, First Nations individuals living off reserve, and those with substance addiction and mental health needs.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says this funding will allow the city to continue to provide vital services to residents in need, through the great work done at the Bathurst Youth Center.

The donation is a collaboration between the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the CMAF.