Battle for donor dollars tightens among Conservative leadership contenders

New data from Elections Canada offers a glimpse into the fundraising efforts of each Conservative leadership campaign, and how the battle for donor dollars has tightened leading up to the final results.

Second-quarter contribution numbers for the Conservative party show Erin O'Toole moved ahead of rival Peter MacKay to become the fundraising leader between April and June, bringing in $1.24 million in leadership donations.



But MacKay wasn't far behind, raising $1.16 million over the same period.



In the first quarter of this year, MacKay had the most in donations with $1.04 million, coming in ahead of O'Toole, who raised $785,000.



Leslyn Lewis, who is backed by many social conservative groups, more than doubled her fundraising totals compared to earlier in the year, raising $996,000 in donations last quarter, up from about $448,000.



Lewis also attracted more individual donors than the four other candidates this quarter at just over 10,000 contributors.