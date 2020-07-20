Beechwood man dead following crash northwest of Fredericton

New Brunswick Mounties are investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle that killed a 33-year-old man from Beechwood.



Police say they responded to a call just after 6 p.m. Saturday in Carlow, about 90 minutes northwest of Fredericton.



The man was alone on the motorcycle when it collided with the car and he died of his injuries after being taken to Upper River Valley Hospital.



The driver of the car was alone in the vehicle and wasn't hurt.