Bell Media makes investment in Grande Studios as part of commitment to Quebec content

Bell Media has made a minority investment in Grande Studios in a partnership they say will increase resources for Quebec's French-language content creation and production.



Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.



Grande Studios provides production facilities, camera and lighting equipment rentals in Montreal and Toronto.



It also provides technical services to the TV and film production industry and is currently working on ``Moonfall,'' a sci-fi movie being filmed in Montreal.



Grande Studios has also provided facilities for several Bell Media productions including ``La Semaine des 4 Julie'' and the Crave film ``The Song of Names.''



Bell Media is part of BCE's Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company. Its holdings include the CTV television network, specialty TV channels, radio stations and production studios.

